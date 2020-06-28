Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leader's Recon - EP 8 - Lt. Col Hanger & Command Sgt. Maj. Goodenberger - Standing up an Airborne Battalion

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    For all those soldiers interested in jumping out of "perfectly good airplanes," you're in luck! A new Airborne Battalion is standing up, and they are looking for motivated soldiers to join their ranks!
    Lt. Col. Hanger and Command Sgt. Maj Goodenberger discuss the challenges and intricacies of setting up this specialized battalion, and they are looking for soldiers. Learn more on this weeks episode of Leader's Recon.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2020
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 13:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65247
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108172002.mp3
    Length: 00:40:14
    Year 2020
    Genre Interview
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leader's Recon - EP 8 - Lt. Col Hanger & Command Sgt. Maj. Goodenberger - Standing up an Airborne Battalion, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    podcast
    airborne

