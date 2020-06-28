Leader's Recon - EP 8 - Lt. Col Hanger & Command Sgt. Maj. Goodenberger - Standing up an Airborne Battalion

For all those soldiers interested in jumping out of "perfectly good airplanes," you're in luck! A new Airborne Battalion is standing up, and they are looking for motivated soldiers to join their ranks!

Lt. Col. Hanger and Command Sgt. Maj Goodenberger discuss the challenges and intricacies of setting up this specialized battalion, and they are looking for soldiers. Learn more on this weeks episode of Leader's Recon.