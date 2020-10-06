Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Leader's Recon - EP 7 - Lt. Col. Mahfouz - Multi-Domain Operations

    Leader's Recon - EP 7 - Lt. Col. Mahfouz - Multi-Domain Operations

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    Autonomous robotics systems, DARPA, Artificial Intelligence, and so much more! In this episode of Leader's Recon, we sit down with Lt. Col. Judd Mahfouz as he discusses what the army of tomorrow will look like!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 12:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65246
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108172001.mp3
    Length: 00:43:52
    Year 2020
    Genre Interview
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leader's Recon - EP 7 - Lt. Col. Mahfouz - Multi-Domain Operations, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Knowledge

    TAGS

    podcast
    futures command
    space force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT