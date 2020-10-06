Autonomous robotics systems, DARPA, Artificial Intelligence, and so much more! In this episode of Leader's Recon, we sit down with Lt. Col. Judd Mahfouz as he discusses what the army of tomorrow will look like!
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 12:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65246
|Filename:
|2102/DOD_108172001.mp3
|Length:
|00:43:52
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Interview
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Leader's Recon - EP 7 - Lt. Col. Mahfouz - Multi-Domain Operations, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT