    Leader's Recon - EP 6 - Col. Blanchard - Career Planning

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    Today, Col. Leland Blanchard, the Army National Guard Chief of Training, gives best practices in managing your military career!
    We discuss building an effective career map, managing that work/life balance, and finding fulfillment in what you choose to do.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 12:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65245
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108171999.mp3
    Length: 00:52:34
    Year 2020
    Genre Interview
    Location: US
    This work, Leader's Recon - EP 6 - Col. Blanchard - Career Planning, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Knowledge

    podcast
    career
    career management

