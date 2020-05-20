Leader's Recon - EP 6 - Col. Blanchard - Career Planning

Today, Col. Leland Blanchard, the Army National Guard Chief of Training, gives best practices in managing your military career!
We discuss building an effective career map, managing that work/life balance, and finding fulfillment in what you choose to do.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 12:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65245
|Filename:
|2102/DOD_108171999.mp3
|Length:
|00:52:34
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Interview
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
