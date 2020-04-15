Date Taken: 04.15.2020 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 12:59 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 65243 Filename: 2102/DOD_108171992.mp3 Length: 00:24:06 Year 2020 Genre Interview Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Leader's Recon - EP 4 - Maj. Faltinson - The Role of the Unit History, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.