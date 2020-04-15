Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Leader's Recon - EP 4 - Maj. Faltinson - The Role of the Unit History

    Leader's Recon - EP 4 - Maj. Faltinson - The Role of the Unit History

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    Leader's Recon takes a look at days past with Maj. Brian Faltinson, as he discusses the role of the unit historian.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2020
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 12:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65243
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108171992.mp3
    Length: 00:24:06
    Year 2020
    Genre Interview
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leader's Recon - EP 4 - Maj. Faltinson - The Role of the Unit History, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Knowledge

    TAGS

    podcast
    historian
    unit historian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT