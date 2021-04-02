Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 26: Trust

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    02.04.2021

    Audio by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Col. Joe Ewers sits down with Sgt. 1st Class Shaun Collins and Staff Sgt. Trase Roundtree to discuss trust. They discuss topics like how gaining and losing trust impacts an organization and how leaders can build trust to maximize their unit's potential.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Trust
    LPD
    2CR
    Kill Tank Radio

