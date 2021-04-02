Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Col. Joe Ewers sits down with Sgt. 1st Class Shaun Collins and Staff Sgt. Trase Roundtree to discuss trust. They discuss topics like how gaining and losing trust impacts an organization and how leaders can build trust to maximize their unit's potential.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 09:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65240
|Filename:
|2102/DOD_108171619.mp3
|Length:
|00:36:55
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|ROSE BARRACKS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 26: Trust, by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
