On this Pacific Pulse, the Philippine Coast Guard practices life saving first aid, and Yokota Air Base prepares for Exercise Cope North.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 20:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65238
|Filename:
|2102/DOD_108171044.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 05 February, 2021, by Cpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT