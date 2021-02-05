Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: 05 February, 2021

    JAPAN

    02.04.2021

    Audio by Cpl. Maxwell Gargas 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, the Philippine Coast Guard practices life saving first aid, and Yokota Air Base prepares for Exercise Cope North.

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 05 February, 2021, by Cpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Guam
    Yokota Air Base
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Philippines
    Philippine Coast Guard

