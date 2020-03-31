Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leader's Recon - EP 3 - Brig. Gen. Birckhead - Maryland National Guard's COVID Response

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead joins us to discuss Maryland’s COVID-19 response, and shares lessons learned from the activation and how other states can succeed!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leader's Recon - EP 3 - Brig. Gen. Birckhead - Maryland National Guard's COVID Response, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

