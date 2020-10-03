Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Leader's Recon - EP 2 - Staff Sgt. Jessica Smiley - Surviving Ranger School

    Leader's Recon - EP 2 - Staff Sgt. Jessica Smiley - Surviving Ranger School

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    Staff Sergeant Jessica Smiley discusses her experiences at Ranger School all the way up to Victory Pond.

    View our instagram page at:
    www.instagram.com/arng_leadership_development

    View our Facebook page at:
    www.facebook.com/leadersrecon

    The views expressed herein are solely the views of individuals for educational purposes and do not reflect the views of the Training Leader Development Branch, Training Division, G-3 or Army National Guard.
    The views and opinions of the authors/guests expressed herein do not state or reflect those of the Army National Guard, U.S. Army, Department of Defense or the United States Government and shall not be used for endorsement or advertising purposes. No, Army National Guard, U.S. ARMY or DoD ENDORSEMENT IMPLIED.
    Any references to commercially available products or works are used for research and educational purposes only. Mention of any specific commercial products, process, party, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise does not necessarily constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the US Army, Department of Defense, or the United States Government. The mention of companies or parties by name is solely for the purpose of representing educational framework and should not be implied as endorsement.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 16:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65234
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108170782.mp3
    Length: 00:15:27
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leader's Recon - EP 2 - Staff Sgt. Jessica Smiley - Surviving Ranger School, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    ranger school
    ranger
    infantry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT