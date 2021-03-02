Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this edition of the Marne Report we learn all about the new Virtual Newcomers Orientation platform.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:04:09
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    AMC
    Hunter Army Airfield

