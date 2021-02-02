Ms. Anissa Lumpkin discusses Hollywood takes on military technology, the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, as well as a Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) initiative.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 15:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65229
|Filename:
|2102/DOD_108170472.mp3
|Length:
|00:40:26
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|25
This work, Lab Life - Episode 40: Hollywood, Stealth and Small Business, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT