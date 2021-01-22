Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Thompson on AFN Joint Force - 22 January

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    01.22.2021

    Audio by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Brig. Gen. Thompson called in to AFN Joint Force. He spoke about the COVID-19 vaccine.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 07:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65216
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108165718.mp3
    Length: 00:09:47
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Thompson on AFN Joint Force - 22 January, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    AFN Europe
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe
    COVID-19
    COVID vaccine

