    Marine Minute: Junior Enlisted Performance Evaluation System

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Sixto Castro 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The Junior Enlisted Performance Evaluation System goes into effect February, 2021. JEPES is designed to give junior Marines more control over their promotion process by increasing the impact of their personal qualifications and decreasing the impact of command input. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Sixto Castro)

