Roll Call - Episode #24

Regulations are getting unknotted for women in the Air Force. We learn about the Yellow Ribbon Program and how it can help broaden your horizons after deployment. We learn about the life of a Training Instructor (TI), and more.
|01.25.2021
|01.27.2021 08:06
|Newscasts
|65186
|2101/DOD_108156313.mp3
|00:40:38
|2021
|Podcast
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|2
|0
|0
|12
