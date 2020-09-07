Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    200709 Morning Joe with CO Telescoped

    200709 Morning Joe with CO Telescoped

    SPAIN

    07.09.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Erickson, Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Maher and Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Shea

    AFN Rota

    AFN Rota's monthly Morning Joe with CO segment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 10:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65176
    Filename: 2101/DOD_108154574.mp3
    Length: 00:15:00
    Year 2020
    Genre Talk
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200709 Morning Joe with CO Telescoped, by PO1 Jonathan Erickson, PO2 Patrick Maher and PO1 Zachary Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT