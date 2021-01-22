Raven Conversations: Episode 55 The Intelligence Enterprise

In this episode Joe and I sit down with Lt. Col. Angela Gentry, Washington National Guard G2/J2, Lt. Col. Casey De Groof, commander 341st Military Intelligence Battalion, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Andrew Rose, Washington Army National Guard Senior Military Intelligence Warrant and Command Sgt. Maj. Tim Harris, command sergeant major 56th Theater Information Operations Group to speak about the Washington National Guard’s Intelligence Enterprise. We touch on what the intelligence enterprise is, the different types of military intelligence occupations available, and what the future of military intelligence looks like for the Washington National Guard.



If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil