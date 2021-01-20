Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSI Today 7

    LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Audio by Wayne Amann 

    Office of Special Investigations

    In this episode Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center Executive Director, Mr. Jeffrey Specht, discusses the origins and evolution of DC3, including its recent activation as a Field Operating Agency.

