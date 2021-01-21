On this Pacific Pulse, Marines sharpen their skills at Camp Fuji, and the Navy works with their Japanese counterparts.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 20:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65157
|Filename:
|2101/DOD_108145460.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: January 21, 2021, by Cpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT