Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: January 21, 2021

    Pacific Pulse: January 21, 2021

    JAPAN

    01.20.2021

    Audio by Cpl. Maxwell Gargas 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, Marines sharpen their skills at Camp Fuji, and the Navy works with their Japanese counterparts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 20:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65157
    Filename: 2101/DOD_108145460.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2021
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: January 21, 2021, by Cpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    JMSDF
    Navy
    Fuji Viper
    CATC Fuji

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT