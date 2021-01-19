Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Call - Episode #23

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    The boomer board is coming up. Tech Sgt. Brian Ellison talks 5/6 with the council president, Tech. Sgt. Andrew Kleiser. There are ways for you to get involved in the 5/6 Council find out how. The wing took part in a historic airlift learn more about that in this week's episode of the Roll Call podcast.

