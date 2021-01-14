Episode 1: BG Steven Allen & CSM LaDerek Green

In the inaugural episode of the Every Soldier Counts Podcast, we talk with the command team of 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Brig. Gen. Steven Allen and Command Sgt. Maj. LaDerek Green. During our conversation, the two leaders discuss their military backgrounds (2:35), endure a lightning round of fast questions (6:00), what "Team 19" and "Every Soldier Counts" mean to them (10:10), what an Expeditionary Sustainment Command does (16:20), the challenges of logistics operations in Korea (18:20) and the way forward in 2021 in combating the COVID-19 pandemic (21:30).



Stay tuned for the second part of the episode as we welcome CPT Qwanqita Wright of behavioral health in 65th Medical Brigade. CPT Wright shares what kind of behavioral health resources are available in Area IV (27:25), the importance of unplugging from social media (30:28) and the value of self care (32:40)



Don't forget to follow 19th ESC on social media, and subscribe to the podcast so you don't miss any episodes (posted every month on the 19th!).



References in this podcast to any specific commercial product, process, or service, or the use of any trade, firm or corporation name is for the information and convenience of the public, and does not constitute endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the Department of the Defense.