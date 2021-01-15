Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 42 - COVID-19 Vaccine Info

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 42 - COVID-19 Vaccine Info

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Audio by Jennifer Gonzalez 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    In this episode of the Air Force Starts Here podcast we discuss the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine with Maj. Gen. (Dr.) John DeGoes, commander of the 59th Medical Wing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 15:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65145
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108140550.mp3
    Length: 00:18:50
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 26

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 42 - COVID-19 Vaccine Info, by Jennifer Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    The Air Force Starts Here podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT