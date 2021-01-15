In this episode of the Air Force Starts Here podcast we discuss the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine with Maj. Gen. (Dr.) John DeGoes, commander of the 59th Medical Wing.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 15:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65145
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108140550.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:50
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|26
This work, The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 42 - COVID-19 Vaccine Info, by Jennifer Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT