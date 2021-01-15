99th RD Podcast "Generally Speaking..." Episode 1

Welcome to the first episode of the 99th Readiness Division's official podcast, "Generally Speaking..." In this episode, we highlight the division's Yellow Ribbon Program, and speak with a couple who gives their perspective on military service, sacrifice and retirement.
|01.15.2021
|01.15.2021 11:40
|Newscasts
|65142
|2012/DOD_108140183.mp3
|00:18:46
|2021
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|9
|0
|0
