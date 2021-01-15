Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    99th RD Podcast "Generally Speaking..." Episode 1

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Welcome to the first episode of the 99th Readiness Division's official podcast, "Generally Speaking..." In this episode, we highlight the division's Yellow Ribbon Program, and speak with a couple who gives their perspective on military service, sacrifice and retirement.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 99th RD Podcast "Generally Speaking..." Episode 1, by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yellow Ribbon Program
    Yellow Ribbon
    YRRP
    99th Readiness Division
    99th RD
    99th DIV(R)

