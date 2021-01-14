The Contracting Experience - Episode 27: Acquisition & Deployments – Maj. Randall Mullen

On this episode of The Contracting Experience podcast, we welcome Maj. Randall Mullen to share his experiences with deployments in support of the United States military. Mullen discusses what he did to prepare for deployments and what missions he supported. He also shares tough challenges he faced, successes he had with his teams, and how his deployments have shaped his outlook as a leader in the Air Force.



Acronyms:

OCSIC – Operational Contract Support Integration Cell

CJTF – Combined Joint Task Force



