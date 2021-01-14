Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 27: Acquisition & Deployments – Maj. Randall Mullen

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Air Force Materiel Command

    On this episode of The Contracting Experience podcast, we welcome Maj. Randall Mullen to share his experiences with deployments in support of the United States military. Mullen discusses what he did to prepare for deployments and what missions he supported. He also shares tough challenges he faced, successes he had with his teams, and how his deployments have shaped his outlook as a leader in the Air Force.

    Acronyms:
    OCSIC – Operational Contract Support Integration Cell
    CJTF – Combined Joint Task Force

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

