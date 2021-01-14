Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing Warrior Airman Podcast for Jan. 14, 2021 – O2X Human Performance Program

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    On this episode of the 102 IW Warrior Airman Podcast, Tech. Sgt. Mandy Givens, Master Resiliency Trainer, speaks to two staff members from the O2X Human Performance Program who have been contracted by the Massachusetts National Guard to help Airmen and Soldiers achieve personal performance goals. Ms. Gianna Roma, certified Nutritionist and Dietitian, and Mr. Devon Smith, Certified Strength and Conditioning Coach talked to Tech. Sgt. Givens about their background, what resources and available and some of the services O2X provides.

