102nd Intelligence Wing Warrior Airman Podcast for Jan. 14, 2021 – O2X Human Performance Program

On this episode of the 102 IW Warrior Airman Podcast, Tech. Sgt. Mandy Givens, Master Resiliency Trainer, speaks to two staff members from the O2X Human Performance Program who have been contracted by the Massachusetts National Guard to help Airmen and Soldiers achieve personal performance goals. Ms. Gianna Roma, certified Nutritionist and Dietitian, and Mr. Devon Smith, Certified Strength and Conditioning Coach talked to Tech. Sgt. Givens about their background, what resources and available and some of the services O2X provides.