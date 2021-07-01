Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Water Management Call - 1/7/2021

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2021

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The US Army Corps of Engineers Missouri River Water Management Division held its first monthly update call on Thursday, Jan. 7, for Congressional representatives, Tribal, and state and local government officials, to include emergency managers, local levee sponsors and the media to discuss current conditions, and the projected operation of the mainstem reservoir system. The system has evacuated all stored flood water from 2020 and is prepared for 2021 runoff.

