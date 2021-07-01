Missouri River Water Management Call - 1/7/2021

The US Army Corps of Engineers Missouri River Water Management Division held its first monthly update call on Thursday, Jan. 7, for Congressional representatives, Tribal, and state and local government officials, to include emergency managers, local levee sponsors and the media to discuss current conditions, and the projected operation of the mainstem reservoir system. The system has evacuated all stored flood water from 2020 and is prepared for 2021 runoff.