    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 35 Covid Vaccination

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2021

    Audio by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    This week we take you to the floor of the COVID-19 Vaccination line to hear from Fort Riley's Irwin Army Community Hospital personnel about why it is important for them to get the immunization and how the vaccine vials are prepared.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 09:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:03:25
    This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 35 Covid Vaccination, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Vaccines #COVID-19 #Armymedicine #OPERATIONWARPSPEED

