On this Pacific Pulse, U.S. 7th Fleet sailors begin receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, the nation's sole heavy icebreaker arrives in Alaska, and paratroopers with the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division receive the initial dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2021 23:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65099
|Filename:
|2101/DOD_108129998.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 8 January, 2021, by SSgt Courtney Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
