Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: 8 January, 2021

    Pacific Pulse: 8 January, 2021

    JAPAN

    01.07.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Courtney Chapa 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, U.S. 7th Fleet sailors begin receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, the nation's sole heavy icebreaker arrives in Alaska, and paratroopers with the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division receive the initial dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 23:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65099
    Filename: 2101/DOD_108129998.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 8 January, 2021, by SSgt Courtney Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    Vaccine
    Pacific Pulse
    INDOPACOM
    Covid-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT