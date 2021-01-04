Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Shogo Radio Scoped 04 Jan 2021

    Shogo Radio Scoped 04 Jan 2021

    JAPAN

    04.01.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    AFN Tokyo

    A scoped hour from Shogo Radio on AFN The Eagle, hosted by SSgt Samuel Burns and MC2 Andre Richard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2021 00:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65083
    Filename: 2101/DOD_108127434.mp3
    Length: 00:11:39
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shogo Radio Scoped 04 Jan 2021, by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    radio
    afn
    eagle
    shogo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT