A scoped hour from Shogo Radio on AFN The Eagle, hosted by SSgt Samuel Burns and MC2 Andre Richard.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2021 00:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65083
|Filename:
|2101/DOD_108127434.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:39
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Shogo Radio Scoped 04 Jan 2021, by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT