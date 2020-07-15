AIRWaves podcast Episode #45: Stronger Together

In this episode of AIRWaves, we sit down with NAVAIR Commander, Vice Admiral Dean Peters, for a deeper discussion on diversity and inclusion, and what we as individuals, and as an organization, can do to be stronger together.
