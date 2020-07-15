Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AIRWaves podcast Episode #45: Stronger Together

    AIRWaves podcast Episode #45: Stronger Together

    NAS PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Audio by Mikel Lauren Proulx 

    Naval Air Systems Command

    In this episode of AIRWaves, we sit down with NAVAIR Commander, Vice Admiral Dean Peters, for a deeper discussion on diversity and inclusion, and what we as individuals, and as an organization, can do to be stronger together.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 11:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65062
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108125463.mp3
    Length: 00:14:41
    Composer Navair Visual Information
    Year 2020
    Genre podcast
    Location: NAS PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
    Hometown: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AIRWaves podcast Episode #45: Stronger Together, by Mikel Lauren Proulx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT