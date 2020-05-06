Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Naples Gyms Are Open

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.05.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    AFN Naples

    The NSA Naples Capo Fit Zone and Support Site Fitness Forum gyms are open to active duty military. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 01:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65057
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108125268.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Naples Gyms Are Open, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    AFN
    Naples
    Italy
    Gym

