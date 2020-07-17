Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RN200117 ADM Burke Takes Command Radio News

    RN200117 ADM Burke Takes Command Radio News

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.17.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    AFN Naples

    Admiral Robert P. Burke took command of Allied Joint Force Command Naples and U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa during a ceremony held at JFC Naples headquarters, July 17, 2020. Admiral Burke relieves Admiral James G. Foggo as the commander of Allied Joint Forces NATO and U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 01:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64990
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108121735.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2018
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RN200117 ADM Burke Takes Command Radio News, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Naples
    Italy
    Burke
    Foggo
    US Naval Forces Europe Africa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT