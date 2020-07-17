RN200117 ADM Burke Takes Command Radio News

Admiral Robert P. Burke took command of Allied Joint Force Command Naples and U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa during a ceremony held at JFC Naples headquarters, July 17, 2020. Admiral Burke relieves Admiral James G. Foggo as the commander of Allied Joint Forces NATO and U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)