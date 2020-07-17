Admiral Robert P. Burke took command of Allied Joint Force Command Naples and U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa during a ceremony held at JFC Naples headquarters, July 17, 2020. Admiral Burke relieves Admiral James G. Foggo as the commander of Allied Joint Forces NATO and U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)
|07.17.2020
|12.29.2020 01:13
|Newscasts
|64990
|2012/DOD_108121735.mp3
|00:02:00
|2018
|NAPLES, IT
|0
|0
|0
This work, RN200117 ADM Burke Takes Command Radio News, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
