Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Holiday SpotLight (Radio)

    Holiday SpotLight (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.09.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Evan Jones 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Wendy Lewis, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni resident, decorates her house aboard MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 9, 2020. Lewis decorated her home to help boost morale on base during the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Evan Jones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 01:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64987
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108121715.mp3
    Length: 00:00:48
    Year 2020
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday SpotLight (Radio), by LCpl Evan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Christmas
    Holiday Lights
    Decorating

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT