    III MEF Band Holiday Extravaganza

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.05.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Evan Jones 

    AFN Iwakuni

    III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Band performs a holiday concert aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 5, 2020. The concert was a part of III MEF Bands’ Holiday Extravaganza tour across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Evan Jones)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 01:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64985
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108121704.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2020
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF Band Holiday Extravaganza, by LCpl Evan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Holiday
    III MEF Band
    Concert
    III MEF
    MCCS Iwakuni

