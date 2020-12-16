Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteer coach makes a difference in the younger generation (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.16.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Shivam Patel, a hydraulics/ pneumatics mechanic with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12, volunteers as a youth sports basketball coach aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan coach Dec. 16, 2020. Cpl. Patel is also a volunteer to coach for soccer and volleyball. (U.S.Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:29
    Year 2020
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    This work, Volunteer coach makes a difference in the younger generation (Radio), by LCpl Lennon Dregoiw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

