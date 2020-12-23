Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRIG Gen Thompson COVID Update

    GERMANY

    12.23.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Jeff StSauveur 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    BRIG GEN Thompson talks about upcoming release of COVID Vaccine.

    Approver:
    Gino Mattorano
    Director, Public Affairs
    Regional Health Command Europe
    DSN: 590-2142
    Commercial: 49(0)6371.9464.2142
    Cell: +49 (0)162-234-2388
    gino.g.mattorano.civ@mail.mil
    usarmy.sembach.medcom-rhc-e.mbx.pao@mail.mil

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 13:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64963
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108118064.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BRIG Gen Thompson COVID Update, by TSgt Jeff StSauveur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #coronavirus
    #COVID19
    #InThisTogether
    #WearAMask
    #MHSvaccine
    #COVID19pandemic

