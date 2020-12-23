BRIG GEN Thompson talks about upcoming release of COVID Vaccine.
Approver:
Gino Mattorano
Director, Public Affairs
Regional Health Command Europe
DSN: 590-2142
Commercial: 49(0)6371.9464.2142
Cell: +49 (0)162-234-2388
gino.g.mattorano.civ@mail.mil
usarmy.sembach.medcom-rhc-e.mbx.pao@mail.mil
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 13:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64963
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108118064.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BRIG Gen Thompson COVID Update, by TSgt Jeff StSauveur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT