Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFN 360 Spot

    AFN 360 Spot

    ITALY

    02.12.2020

    Audio by Seaman Brandon Pitts 

    AFN Sigonella

    American Forces Network (AFN) offers the AFN360 mobile app and web player. The AFN360 mobile app has a variety of music genres and streams less data than other music services. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brandon Pitts/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 04:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64958
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108117611.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN 360 Spot, by SN Brandon Pitts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Music
    Streaming
    AFN 360

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT