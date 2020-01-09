Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sigonella 9/11 Series 1

    ITALY

    09.01.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Zeak 

    AFN Sigonella

    Service members from Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella recount the events of Sept. 11, 2001. NAS Sigonella held a remembrance ceremony to honor the deaths of that day. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak/Released)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 04:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64953
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108117606.mp3
    Length: 00:00:47
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sigonella 9/11 Series 1, by PO2 Eric Zeak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    9/11

