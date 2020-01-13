Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working Dog Handler

    ITALY

    01.13.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan KirkJohnson 

    AFN Sigonella

    Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Danny Flores, Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella security, talks about his job as a military working dog handler at NAS Sigonella, Jan. 13, 2020. Military working dogs play an important role across the fleet and at NAS Sigonella as they are vital in apprehending suspects, detecting explosives and narcotics, and being trained for combat. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordan J KirkJohnson/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 04:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Dog Handler
    Sigonella
    MWD
    NAS Sigonella
    K9
    Danny Flores

