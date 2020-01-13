Military Working Dog Handler

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Danny Flores, Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella security, talks about his job as a military working dog handler at NAS Sigonella, Jan. 13, 2020. Military working dogs play an important role across the fleet and at NAS Sigonella as they are vital in apprehending suspects, detecting explosives and narcotics, and being trained for combat. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordan J KirkJohnson/Released)