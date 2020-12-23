On this Pacific Pulse, Marines deliver toys across Hawaiian islands, and USS John S. McCain joins allies for a multinational exercise.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 22:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64935
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108115559.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 23 December, 2020, by Cpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS
