    Silver Linings Podcast: Hispanic Heritage Month Observance (original)

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Technical Director Paul Mann and Strategic Communications Director Michelle Heaton interview Human Resources Director Ed Vicuna and Visual Information Branch Lead Esthela McKenzie on challenges, achievements and opportunities as a Hispanic American serving the Department of the Navy.

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme

