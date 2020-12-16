On this Pacific Pulse, U.S. Coast Guard instructors conduct a training course in the Philippines and Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training maritime exercise wraps up in the South China Sea.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 19:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64912
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108111271.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 16 December, 2020, by SSgt Courtney Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT