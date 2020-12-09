B-1B Lancers from the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron return to the Indo-Pacific for a bomber task force deployment. Operation Christmas Drop begins and Yama Sakura 79 kicks off with a virtual opening ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 19:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64911
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108111268.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 9 December, 2020, by SSgt Courtney Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
