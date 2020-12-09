Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: 9 December, 2020

    Pacific Pulse: 9 December, 2020

    JAPAN

    12.08.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Courtney Chapa 

    Media Center - Japan

    B-1B Lancers from the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron return to the Indo-Pacific for a bomber task force deployment. Operation Christmas Drop begins and Yama Sakura 79 kicks off with a virtual opening ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 19:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64911
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108111268.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 9 December, 2020, by SSgt Courtney Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yama Sakura
    Operation Christmas Drop
    37th EBS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT