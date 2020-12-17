Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phoenix Cast [Episode 17] - Automation with John Russo

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

    In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Kyle and Rich talk to special guests John Russo about automation. They explore concepts, opportunities and challenges for automation and problem solving in the military and civilian IT world. Follow Task Force Phoenix on Twitter: @USMC_TFPhoenix

