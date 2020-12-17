Phoenix Cast [Episode 17] - Automation with John Russo

In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Kyle and Rich talk to special guests John Russo about automation. They explore concepts, opportunities and challenges for automation and problem solving in the military and civilian IT world. Follow Task Force Phoenix on Twitter: @USMC_TFPhoenix
