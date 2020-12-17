Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: December 18

    JAPAN

    12.17.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    the Arleigh Burke-Class Guided-Missile Destroyer USS William P. Lawrence and BNS Brasil executed a passing exercise, Operation Christmas Drop 2020 comes to an end.

    This work, Pacific Pulse: December 18, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Guam
    Operation Christmas Drop
    USS William P. Lawrence
    OCD
    BNS Brasil

