The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 40 (Foundational Competencies)

The Airman’s Foundational Competencies are categorized into four major groups: Developing Self, Developing Others, Developing Ideas and Developing Organizations. Twenty-two competencies were approved last summer, two more were approved last month, and there are more competencies on the horizon.
In this podcast we speak with Mr. Jamal Qaiyym, Branch Chief of the Foundational Competencies, and Dr. Laura Barron, Industrial Organizational Psychologist.
Date Taken:
12.15.2020
Date Posted:
12.15.2020
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64884
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108104604.mp3
|Length:
|00:41:56
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
Location:
SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|18
