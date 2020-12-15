Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 40 (Foundational Competencies)

    SAN ANTONIO , TX, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Audio by Jennifer Gonzalez 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    The Airman’s Foundational Competencies are categorized into four major groups: Developing Self, Developing Others, Developing Ideas and Developing Organizations. Twenty-two competencies were approved last summer, two more were approved last month, and there are more competencies on the horizon.

    In this podcast we speak with Mr. Jamal Qaiyym, Branch Chief of the Foundational Competencies, and Dr. Laura Barron, Industrial Organizational Psychologist.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 40 (Foundational Competencies), by Jennifer Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

