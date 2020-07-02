Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Catpocalypse

    Catpocalypse

    ITALY

    02.07.2020

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    NSA Naples has a problem with people feeding stray cats. This audio clip represents the future that awaits us if this continues.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 08:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64881
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108104485.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Catpocalypse, by SA Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSA Naples
    Cats
    Apocalypse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT