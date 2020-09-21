HH200921-KL

This radio segment was created as part of a series to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. It contains a live interview with local active duty service members from a variety of Hispanic backgrounds and highlights different customs and cultures with a Navy related connection.

Date Taken: 09.21.2020
Category: Newscasts