Sergeant Major Douglas Heston, 1st Lieutenant Hayden Florence talk to a Fox News Online reporter about collecting and distributing donated toys and gifts to families in need around the holidays.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2020 14:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64875
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108103592.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:39
|Location:
|US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sergeant Major Douglas Heston and 1st Lieutenant Hayden Florence, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS
