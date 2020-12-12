In this episode, Dr. Margaret Swank, Chief of OSI Employee Assistance Services, discusses how EAS helps the command cope with stressors during the COVID-19 Pandemic, and more.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2020 10:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64872
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108101611.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:43
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|12
This work, OSI Today 5, by Wayne Amann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT