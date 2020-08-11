The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 27 - C17 Crash, Training, and Leadership - Chief David Donan

In this episode, Matt & Ben talk with Chief David Donan. Chief Donan currently serves as the Fire Chief at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. He is a retired Chief Master Sergeant and has served in the Air Force Fire Service for 38 years. In the episode, he shares insights into his philosophy on training and leadership, explains some future FES initiatives, and also shares his experience with the C-17 crash on Elmendorf AFB in 2010.