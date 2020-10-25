The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 26 - Contingency Firefighter Training - Nathan Hutslar & Erik Montes

In this episode, Matt connects with Nathan Hutslar and Erik Montes, both Silver Flag Instructors for the United States Air Force. Silver Flag is intended to prepare Air Force Civil Engineers and other support functions to operate in contingency environments. Nate and Erik share their experiences teaching firefighter contingency operations at the Tyndall AFB, FL, and Anderson AFB, Guam sites. They describe what students experience during a typical class, share some of the differences between the sites, and much more.